Lands for sale in Ocsa, Hungary

Plot of land in Ocsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Ocsa, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€ 64,891
Plot of land in Ocsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Ocsa, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€ 32,432
Plot of land in Ocsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Ocsa, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€ 1,027,875
