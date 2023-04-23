Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Nyiradonyi jaras

Lands for sale in Nyiradonyi jaras, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Nyirabrany, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyirabrany, Hungary
2 265 m²
€ 4,742
Plot of land in Nyiracsad, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiracsad, Hungary
4 417 m²
€ 15,782
Plot of land in Nyiradony, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiradony, Hungary
838 m²
€ 9,722
Plot of land in Vamospercs, Hungary
Plot of land
Vamospercs, Hungary
2 156 m²
€ 36,886
Plot of land in Nyiradony, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiradony, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 26,321
Plot of land in Vamospercs, Hungary
Plot of land
Vamospercs, Hungary
2 218 m²
€ 13,700
Plot of land in Vamospercs, Hungary
Plot of land
Vamospercs, Hungary
604 m²
€ 11,566
Plot of land in Bagamer, Hungary
Plot of land
Bagamer, Hungary
52 452 m²
€ 104,474
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir