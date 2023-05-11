Hungary
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Nógrád
Lands for sale in Nógrád, Hungary
28 properties total found
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Ber, Hungary
2 838 m²
€ 20,159
Plot of land
Nogradszakal, Hungary
3 986 m²
€ 32,459
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 106,493
Plot of land
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
3 050 m²
€ 24,344
Plot of land
Nezsa, Hungary
1 286 m²
€ 22,180
Plot of land
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
1 703 m²
€ 10,482
Plot of land
Ersekvadkert, Hungary
1 049 m²
€ 13,977
Plot of land
Nograd, Hungary
1 560 m²
€ 53,487
Plot of land
Nogradsap, Hungary
1 080 m²
€ 26,779
Plot of land
Szirak, Hungary
220 000 m²
€ 335,976
Plot of land
Palotas, Hungary
1 086 m²
€ 13,254
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
3 760 m²
€ 134,976
Plot of land
Ber, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 24,344
Plot of land
Nograd, Hungary
1 358 m²
€ 47,336
Plot of land
Ber, Hungary
2 064 m²
€ 26,779
Plot of land
Diosjeno, Hungary
1 176 m²
€ 18,664
Plot of land
Nezsa, Hungary
810 m²
€ 18,546
Plot of land
Nograd, Hungary
583 m²
€ 56,444
Plot of land
Nograd, Hungary
7 000 m²
€ 102,787
Plot of land
Nezsa, Hungary
1 750 m²
€ 20,828
Plot of land
Retsag, Hungary
701 m²
€ 26,744
Plot of land
Nagyoroszi, Hungary
1 031 m²
€ 26,508
Plot of land
Palotas, Hungary
9 159 m²
€ 51,394
Plot of land
Palotas, Hungary
5 610 m²
€ 51,394
Plot of land
Batonyterenye, Hungary
613 m²
€ 6,898
Plot of land
Batonyterenye, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 9,738
Plot of land
Batonyterenye, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 124,427
Plot of land
Notincs, Hungary
14 508 m²
€ 91,733
