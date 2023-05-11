Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Nógrád

Lands for sale in Nógrád, Hungary

28 properties total found
Plot of land in Ber, Hungary
Plot of land
Ber, Hungary
Area 2 838 m²
€ 20,159
Plot of land in Nogradszakal, Hungary
Plot of land
Nogradszakal, Hungary
Area 3 986 m²
€ 32,459
Plot of land in Paszto, Hungary
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€ 106,493
Plot of land in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Plot of land
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Area 3 050 m²
€ 24,344
Plot of land in Nezsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nezsa, Hungary
Area 1 286 m²
€ 22,180
Plot of land in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Area 1 703 m²
€ 10,482
Plot of land in Ersekvadkert, Hungary
Plot of land
Ersekvadkert, Hungary
Area 1 049 m²
€ 13,977
Plot of land in Nograd, Hungary
Plot of land
Nograd, Hungary
Area 1 560 m²
€ 53,487
Plot of land in Nogradsap, Hungary
Plot of land
Nogradsap, Hungary
Area 1 080 m²
€ 26,779
Plot of land in Szirak, Hungary
Plot of land
Szirak, Hungary
Area 220 000 m²
€ 335,976
Plot of land in Palotas, Hungary
Plot of land
Palotas, Hungary
Area 1 086 m²
€ 13,254
Plot of land in Paszto, Hungary
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
Area 3 760 m²
€ 134,976
Plot of land in Ber, Hungary
Plot of land
Ber, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€ 24,344
Plot of land in Nograd, Hungary
Plot of land
Nograd, Hungary
Area 1 358 m²
€ 47,336
Plot of land in Ber, Hungary
Plot of land
Ber, Hungary
Area 2 064 m²
€ 26,779
Plot of land in Diosjeno, Hungary
Plot of land
Diosjeno, Hungary
Area 1 176 m²
€ 18,664
Plot of land in Nezsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nezsa, Hungary
Area 810 m²
€ 18,546
Plot of land in Nograd, Hungary
Plot of land
Nograd, Hungary
Area 583 m²
€ 56,444
Plot of land in Nograd, Hungary
Plot of land
Nograd, Hungary
Area 7 000 m²
€ 102,787
Plot of land in Nezsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nezsa, Hungary
Area 1 750 m²
€ 20,828
Plot of land in Retsag, Hungary
Plot of land
Retsag, Hungary
Area 701 m²
€ 26,744
Plot of land in Nagyoroszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagyoroszi, Hungary
Area 1 031 m²
€ 26,508
Plot of land in Palotas, Hungary
Plot of land
Palotas, Hungary
Area 9 159 m²
€ 51,394
Plot of land in Palotas, Hungary
Plot of land
Palotas, Hungary
Area 5 610 m²
€ 51,394
Plot of land in Batonyterenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Batonyterenye, Hungary
Area 613 m²
€ 6,898
Plot of land in Batonyterenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Batonyterenye, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€ 9,738
Plot of land in Batonyterenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Batonyterenye, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€ 124,427
Plot of land in Notincs, Hungary
Plot of land
Notincs, Hungary
Area 14 508 m²
€ 91,733
