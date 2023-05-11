Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Nagykoroesi jaras

Lands for sale in Nagykoroesi jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€ 30,910
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Area 4 935 m²
€ 9,440
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Area 435 m²
€ 17,312
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Area 1 260 m²
€ 50,531
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Area 279 m²
€ 13,254
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Area 8 135 m²
€ 212,014
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir