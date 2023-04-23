Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Nagykoroesi jaras
  6. Nagykoroes

Lands for sale in Nagykoroes, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 30,299
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 935 m²
€ 9,195
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
435 m²
€ 16,862
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
1 260 m²
€ 49,532
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
279 m²
€ 12,910
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
8 135 m²
€ 209,838
Development area FOR SALE!Residential park designed on a plot of almost 8500 m2 - in the cen…
