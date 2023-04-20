Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary

73 properties total found
Plot of land in Suelysap, Hungary
Plot of land
Suelysap, Hungary
813 m²
€ 54,101
Plot of land in Suelysap, Hungary
Plot of land
Suelysap, Hungary
1 249 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land in Toalmas, Hungary
Plot of land
Toalmas, Hungary
942 m²
€ 7,917
Plot of land in Tapioszecso, Hungary
Plot of land
Tapioszecso, Hungary
847 m²
€ 20,849
Plot of land in Tapioszecso, Hungary
Plot of land
Tapioszecso, Hungary
3 400 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land in Suelysap, Hungary
Plot of land
Suelysap, Hungary
819 m²
€ 48,823
Plot of land in Tapioszecso, Hungary
Plot of land
Tapioszecso, Hungary
847 m²
€ 20,849
Plot of land in Tapioszecso, Hungary
Plot of land
Tapioszecso, Hungary
847 m²
€ 20,849
Plot of land in Szentmartonkata, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentmartonkata, Hungary
928 m²
€ 19,767
Plot of land in Szentmartonkata, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentmartonkata, Hungary
928 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land in Szentmartonkata, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentmartonkata, Hungary
928 m²
€ 18,447
Plot of land in Szentmartonkata, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentmartonkata, Hungary
928 m²
€ 22,406
Plot of land in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
200 000 m²
€ 64,657
Plot of land in Pand, Hungary
Plot of land
Pand, Hungary
1 430 m²
€ 21,113
Plot of land in Suelysap, Hungary
Plot of land
Suelysap, Hungary
605 m²
€ 43,545
Plot of land in Farmos, Hungary
Plot of land
Farmos, Hungary
1 493 m²
€ 7,785
Plot of land in Farmos, Hungary
Plot of land
Farmos, Hungary
3 046 m²
€ 15,834
Plot of land in Farmos, Hungary
Plot of land
Farmos, Hungary
1 726 m²
€ 9,237
Plot of land in Farmos, Hungary
Plot of land
Farmos, Hungary
2 131 m²
€ 10,556
Plot of land in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
555 m²
€ 7,653
Plot of land in Nagykata, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykata, Hungary
1 640 m²
€ 7,389
Plot of land in Tapioszele, Hungary
Plot of land
Tapioszele, Hungary
1 089 m²
€ 10,530
Plot of land in Tapioszecso, Hungary
Plot of land
Tapioszecso, Hungary
719 m²
€ 26,391
Plot of land in Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
Plot of land
Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
130 000 m²
€ 86,825
Plot of land in Tapioszele, Hungary
Plot of land
Tapioszele, Hungary
2 904 m²
€ 55,420
Plot of land in Tapioszecso, Hungary
Plot of land
Tapioszecso, Hungary
2 200 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land in Nagykata, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykata, Hungary
975 m²
€ 20,849
Plot of land in Suelysap, Hungary
Plot of land
Suelysap, Hungary
1 123 m²
€ 34,308
Plot of land in Suelysap, Hungary
Plot of land
Suelysap, Hungary
768 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land in Suelysap, Hungary
Plot of land
Suelysap, Hungary
1 050 m²
€ 39,322
