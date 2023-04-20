Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Nagykanizsai jaras

Lands for sale in Nagykanizsai jaras, Hungary

31 property total found
Plot of land in Eszteregnye, Hungary
Plot of land
Eszteregnye, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 36,683
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
968 m²
€ 12,773
Plot of land in Garabonc, Hungary
Plot of land
Garabonc, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 34,044
Plot of land in Eszteregnye, Hungary
Plot of land
Eszteregnye, Hungary
4 897 m²
€ 19,793
Plot of land in Nagybakonak, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagybakonak, Hungary
2 447 m²
€ 2,375
Plot of land in Hahot, Hungary
Plot of land
Hahot, Hungary
1 083 m²
€ 5,806
Plot of land in Eszteregnye, Hungary
Plot of land
Eszteregnye, Hungary
1 bath 1 323 m²
€ 52,755
Plot of land in Zalakomar, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakomar, Hungary
4 167 m²
€ 52,781
Plot of land in Zalakomar, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakomar, Hungary
3 402 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 228 m²
€ 12,931
Plot of land in Mihald, Hungary
Plot of land
Mihald, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 27,710
Plot of land in Eszteregnye, Hungary
Plot of land
Eszteregnye, Hungary
1 894 m²
€ 7,653
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
7 044 m²
€ 11,876
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
587 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land in Garabonc, Hungary
Plot of land
Garabonc, Hungary
1 110 m²
€ 4,223
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 172 m²
€ 17,128
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
3 043 m²
€ 30,349
Plot of land in Orosztony, Hungary
Plot of land
Orosztony, Hungary
100 000 m²
€ 179,456
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
721 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 171 m²
€ 3,932
Plot of land in Zalakomar, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakomar, Hungary
130 000 m²
€ 342,814
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
3 006 m²
€ 150,823
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 242 m²
€ 24,015
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
5 262 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
1 251 m²
€ 22,406
Plot of land in Mihald, Hungary
Plot of land
Mihald, Hungary
2 183 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land in Orosztony, Hungary
Plot of land
Orosztony, Hungary
2 067 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
3 929 m²
€ 150,427
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
11 681 m²
€ 239,323
In Zalakaros, only 500 meters from the spa, I offer for sale this plot called the 11,681 m2 …
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
17 955 m²
€ 918,172
In one of Hungary's most popular spas offer as a distinguished investment opportunity on a Z…
