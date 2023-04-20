Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Zala
Nagykanizsai jaras
Lands for sale in Nagykanizsai jaras, Hungary
31 property total found
Plot of land
Eszteregnye, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 36,683
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
968 m²
€ 12,773
Plot of land
Garabonc, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 34,044
Plot of land
Eszteregnye, Hungary
4 897 m²
€ 19,793
Plot of land
Nagybakonak, Hungary
2 447 m²
€ 2,375
Plot of land
Hahot, Hungary
1 083 m²
€ 5,806
Plot of land
Eszteregnye, Hungary
1 bath
1 323 m²
€ 52,755
Plot of land
Zalakomar, Hungary
4 167 m²
€ 52,781
Plot of land
Zalakomar, Hungary
3 402 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 228 m²
€ 12,931
Plot of land
Mihald, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 27,710
Plot of land
Eszteregnye, Hungary
1 894 m²
€ 7,653
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
7 044 m²
€ 11,876
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
587 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land
Garabonc, Hungary
1 110 m²
€ 4,223
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 172 m²
€ 17,128
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
3 043 m²
€ 30,349
Plot of land
Orosztony, Hungary
100 000 m²
€ 179,456
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
721 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 171 m²
€ 3,932
Plot of land
Zalakomar, Hungary
130 000 m²
€ 342,814
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
3 006 m²
€ 150,823
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 242 m²
€ 24,015
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
5 262 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
1 251 m²
€ 22,406
Plot of land
Mihald, Hungary
2 183 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land
Orosztony, Hungary
2 067 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
3 929 m²
€ 150,427
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
11 681 m²
€ 239,323
In Zalakaros, only 500 meters from the spa, I offer for sale this plot called the 11,681 m2 …
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
17 955 m²
€ 918,172
In one of Hungary's most popular spas offer as a distinguished investment opportunity on a Z…
