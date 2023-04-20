Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Nagykanizsai jaras
  6. Nagykanizsa

Lands for sale in Nagykanizsa, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
968 m²
€ 12,773
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 228 m²
€ 12,931
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
7 044 m²
€ 11,876
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 172 m²
€ 17,128
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 171 m²
€ 3,932
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 242 m²
€ 24,015
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir