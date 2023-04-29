Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Hajduszoboszloi jaras
  6. Nadudvar

Lands for sale in Nadudvar, Hungary

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Nadudvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Nadudvar, Hungary
1 519 m²
€ 14,594
Plot of land in Nadudvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Nadudvar, Hungary
1 313 m²
€ 9,287
Plot of land in Nadudvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Nadudvar, Hungary
1 061 m²
€ 9,287
Plot of land in Nadudvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Nadudvar, Hungary
582 m²
€ 9,818
Plot of land in Nadudvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Nadudvar, Hungary
1 024 m²
€ 15,655
