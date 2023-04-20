Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Fejér
Mori jaras
Lands for sale in Mori jaras, Hungary
Clear all
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
5 010 m²
€ 75,213
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
5 010 m²
€ 79,172
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
5 010 m²
€ 85,770
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
5 010 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
6 231 m²
€ 29,821
Plot of land
Mor, Hungary
1 365 m²
€ 32,197
Plot of land
Csokako, Hungary
834 m²
€ 23,725
Plot of land
Balinka, Hungary
4 250 m²
€ 11,216
Plot of land
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
959 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
1 808 m²
€ 19,793
Plot of land
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
849 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
1 060 m²
€ 7,653
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
979 m²
€ 7,653
Plot of land
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
1 718 m²
€ 41,961
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
1 m²
€ 23,488
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
983 m²
€ 7,257
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 253,350
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
5 000 m²
€ 63,338
Plot of land
Csokako, Hungary
3 200 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land
Mor, Hungary
2 665 m²
€ 197,930
Plot of land
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
9 192 m²
€ 78,413
An indoor, 9,192 sqm building plot with 30% build is for sale in the panoramic part of Fehér…
Plot of land
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
16 023 m²
€ 129,296
An inner-city area one selling on Fehérvárcsurgó panoramic part, near the lake, from 2 piece…
Plot of land
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
9 400 m²
€ 91,991
In a great location in Fehérvárcsurgó, in a well-equipped, BELTERÜLET, resort area, 9400 sqm…
Search using the map