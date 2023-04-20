Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Mori jaras, Hungary

23 properties total found
Plot of land in Kincsesbanya, Hungary
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
5 010 m²
€ 75,213
Plot of land in Kincsesbanya, Hungary
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
5 010 m²
€ 79,172
Plot of land in Kincsesbanya, Hungary
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
5 010 m²
€ 85,770
Plot of land in Kincsesbanya, Hungary
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
5 010 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land in Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
Plot of land
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
6 231 m²
€ 29,821
Plot of land in Mor, Hungary
Plot of land
Mor, Hungary
1 365 m²
€ 32,197
Plot of land in Csokako, Hungary
Plot of land
Csokako, Hungary
834 m²
€ 23,725
Plot of land in Balinka, Hungary
Plot of land
Balinka, Hungary
4 250 m²
€ 11,216
Plot of land in Bakonycsernye, Hungary
Plot of land
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
959 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land in Bakonycsernye, Hungary
Plot of land
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
1 808 m²
€ 19,793
Plot of land in Bakonycsernye, Hungary
Plot of land
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
849 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land in Kincsesbanya, Hungary
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
1 060 m²
€ 7,653
Plot of land in Kincsesbanya, Hungary
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
979 m²
€ 7,653
Plot of land in Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
Plot of land
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
1 718 m²
€ 41,961
Plot of land in Kincsesbanya, Hungary
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
1 m²
€ 23,488
Plot of land in Kincsesbanya, Hungary
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
983 m²
€ 7,257
Plot of land in Kincsesbanya, Hungary
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 253,350
Plot of land in Kincsesbanya, Hungary
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
5 000 m²
€ 63,338
Plot of land in Csokako, Hungary
Plot of land
Csokako, Hungary
3 200 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land in Mor, Hungary
Plot of land
Mor, Hungary
2 665 m²
€ 197,930
Plot of land in Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
Plot of land
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
9 192 m²
€ 78,413
An indoor, 9,192 sqm building plot with 30% build is for sale in the panoramic part of Fehér…
Plot of land in Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
Plot of land
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
16 023 m²
€ 129,296
An inner-city area one selling on Fehérvárcsurgó panoramic part, near the lake, from 2 piece…
Plot of land in Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
Plot of land
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
9 400 m²
€ 91,991
In a great location in Fehérvárcsurgó, in a well-equipped, BELTERÜLET, resort area, 9400 sqm…
