Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Mori jaras
  6. Mor

Lands for sale in Mor, Hungary

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Mor, Hungary
Plot of land
Mor, Hungary
1 365 m²
€ 32,143
Plot of land in Mor, Hungary
Plot of land
Mor, Hungary
2 665 m²
€ 197,602
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir