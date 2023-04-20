Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Monori jaras
Lands for sale in Monori jaras, Hungary
Clear all
59 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Kava, Hungary
820 m²
€ 19,239
Plot of land
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
725 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
540 m²
€ 19,793
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
1 444 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
3 783 m²
€ 324,605
Next to the Teleki Castle park, I offer a 3,783 m2 plot of land suitable for multi-apartment…
Plot of land
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 22,960
Plot of land
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 22,960
Plot of land
Csevharaszt, Hungary
740 m²
€ 29,030
Plot of land
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
2 183 m²
€ 38,794
Plot of land
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 22,960
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
655 m²
€ 56,740
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
1 360 m²
€ 87,089
Plot of land
Csevharaszt, Hungary
740 m²
€ 29,030
Plot of land
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
530 m²
€ 18,473
Plot of land
Gomba, Hungary
890 m²
€ 6,598
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
720 m²
€ 100,021
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
1 844 m²
€ 63,074
Plot of land
Pilis, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 765,329
Plot of land
Csevharaszt, Hungary
1 237 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land
Gomba, Hungary
994 m²
€ 32,988
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
1 406 m²
€ 17,946
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
1 266 m²
€ 84,450
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
1 620 m²
€ 9,237
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
795 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
609 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
200 m²
€ 39,586
Plot of land
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
899 m²
€ 33,569
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
448 m²
€ 30,349
Plot of land
Pilis, Hungary
1 059 m²
€ 6,598
Plot of land
Pilis, Hungary
612 m²
€ 12,404
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map