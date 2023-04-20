Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Monori jaras
  6. Monor

Lands for sale in Monor, Hungary

19 properties total found
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
1 406 m²
€ 17,946
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
1 620 m²
€ 9,237
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
200 m²
€ 39,586
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
830 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
834 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
837 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
842 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
843 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
791 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
846 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
798 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
798 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
791 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
1 021 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
827 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
1 bath 6 223 m²
€ 205,055
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
6 526 m²
€ 95,562
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
1 372 m²
€ 108,156
Plot of land in Monor, Hungary
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
35 733 m²
€ 251,305
For investors huge building land with a home zone classification on Monor for sale! Altog…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir