Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Miskolci jaras

Lands for sale in Miskolci jaras, Hungary

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Onga, Hungary
Plot of land
Onga, Hungary
800 m²
€ 26,364
Plot of land in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
853 m²
€ 105,431
Plot of land in Koeroem, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeroem, Hungary
70 000 m²
€ 329,883
Plot of land in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
891 m²
€ 8,841
Plot of land in Onod, Hungary
Plot of land
Onod, Hungary
2 414 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 784 m²
€ 127,467
Plot of land in Harsany, Hungary
Plot of land
Harsany, Hungary
750 000 m²
€ 1,636,938
It 180 M2 mansions wait, a cosy one, one with all public utilities on 72 hectare areas, for …
Plot of land in Buekkaranyos, Hungary
Plot of land
Buekkaranyos, Hungary
55 500 m²
€ 1,726,854
On the beech bottom of a natural miracle for sale.it Big house which can be hit on one of th…
Plot of land in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
10 028 m²
€ 230,555
In Miskolc's, Vasgyári városrész centre, the ironwork ones and on Fürdő utca pole, One with …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir