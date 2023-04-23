Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Miskolci jaras

Lands for sale in Miskolc, Hungary

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
853 m²
€ 105,256
Plot of land in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
891 m²
€ 8,826
Plot of land in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 086 m²
€ 236,859
Plot of land in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 784 m²
€ 127,256
Plot of land in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
10 028 m²
€ 227,549
In Miskolc's, Vasgyári városrész centre, the ironwork ones and on Fürdő utca pole, One with …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir