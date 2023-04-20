Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Mezokoevesdi jaras

Lands for sale in Mezokoevesdi jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 89,728
Plot of land in Bogacs, Hungary
Plot of land
Bogacs, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 778,524
Plot of land in Bogacs, Hungary
Plot of land
Bogacs, Hungary
88 078 m²
€ 3,458,319
In Eger vicinity, from Mezőkövesd not far, with unique micro climate providing 8,8 ha of pl…
Realting.com
Go