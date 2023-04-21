Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Mezocsat, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Mezocsat, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezocsat, Hungary
80 000 m²
€ 580,594
Plot of land in Mezocsat, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezocsat, Hungary
7 693 m²
€ 35,627
Plot of land in Mezocsat, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezocsat, Hungary
6 579 m²
€ 26,391
Plot of land in Mezocsat, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezocsat, Hungary
3 001 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land in Mezocsat, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezocsat, Hungary
2 554 m²
€ 10,556
Plot of land in Mezocsat, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezocsat, Hungary
31 153 m²
€ 247,377
It m3 motorway turning down, on Mezőcsát 3,1 ha-os onto an industrial immovable long distanc…
