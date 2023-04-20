Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Mateszalkai jaras

Lands for sale in Mateszalkai jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Fabianhaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Fabianhaza, Hungary
948 m²
€ 1,451
Plot of land in Mateszalka, Hungary
Plot of land
Mateszalka, Hungary
3 176 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land in Nyirmeggyes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyirmeggyes, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 14,515
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir