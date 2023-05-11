Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Martonvasari jaras

Lands for sale in Martonvasari jaras, Hungary

38 properties total found
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 2 893 m²
€ 106,845
Plot of land in Tordas, Hungary
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
Area 1 386 m²
€ 29,484
Plot of land in Val, Hungary
Plot of land
Val, Hungary
Area 1 185 m²
€ 42,767
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 1 107 m²
€ 35,435
Plot of land in Tordas, Hungary
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
Area 1 119 m²
€ 59,669
Plot of land in Tordas, Hungary
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€ 37,629
Plot of land in Tordas, Hungary
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€ 37,869
Plot of land in Tordas, Hungary
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€ 37,869
Plot of land in Tordas, Hungary
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€ 37,869
Plot of land in Tordas, Hungary
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
Area 646 m²
€ 37,869
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 1 360 m²
€ 34,135
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 2 500 m²
€ 93,320
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 1 330 m²
€ 44,090
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 1 062 m²
€ 20,287
Plot of land in Baracska, Hungary
Plot of land
Baracska, Hungary
Area 1 798 m²
€ 32,189
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 2 000 m²
€ 73,033
Plot of land in Rackeresztur, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeresztur, Hungary
Area 1 163 m²
€ 40,574
Plot of land in Baracska, Hungary
Plot of land
Baracska, Hungary
Area 3 332 m²
€ 73,033
Plot of land in Val, Hungary
Plot of land
Val, Hungary
Area 3 332 m²
€ 20,159
Plot of land in Baracska, Hungary
Plot of land
Baracska, Hungary
Area 1 861 m²
€ 40,303
Plot of land in Gyuro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyuro, Hungary
Area 1 386 m²
€ 20,287
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 983 m²
€ 62,213
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 1 659 m²
€ 67,195
Plot of land in Tordas, Hungary
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
Area 901 m²
€ 16,127
Plot of land in Baracska, Hungary
Plot of land
Baracska, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€ 29,539
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 802 m²
€ 26,744
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 874 m²
€ 12,172
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 1 073 m²
€ 21,234
Plot of land in Rackeresztur, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeresztur, Hungary
Area 1 439 m²
€ 56,533
Plot of land in Tordas, Hungary
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
Area 1 561 m²
€ 10,549
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir