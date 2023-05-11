Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Fejér
Martonvasari jaras
Lands for sale in Martonvasari jaras, Hungary
38 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
2 893 m²
€ 106,845
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
1 386 m²
€ 29,484
Plot of land
Val, Hungary
1 185 m²
€ 42,767
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
1 107 m²
€ 35,435
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
1 119 m²
€ 59,669
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
800 m²
€ 37,629
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
800 m²
€ 37,869
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
800 m²
€ 37,869
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
800 m²
€ 37,869
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
646 m²
€ 37,869
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
1 360 m²
€ 34,135
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
2 500 m²
€ 93,320
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
1 330 m²
€ 44,090
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
1 062 m²
€ 20,287
Plot of land
Baracska, Hungary
1 798 m²
€ 32,189
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
2 000 m²
€ 73,033
Plot of land
Rackeresztur, Hungary
1 163 m²
€ 40,574
Plot of land
Baracska, Hungary
3 332 m²
€ 73,033
Plot of land
Val, Hungary
3 332 m²
€ 20,159
Plot of land
Baracska, Hungary
1 861 m²
€ 40,303
Plot of land
Gyuro, Hungary
1 386 m²
€ 20,287
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
983 m²
€ 62,213
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
1 659 m²
€ 67,195
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
901 m²
€ 16,127
Plot of land
Baracska, Hungary
800 m²
€ 29,539
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
802 m²
€ 26,744
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
874 m²
€ 12,172
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
1 073 m²
€ 21,234
Plot of land
Rackeresztur, Hungary
1 439 m²
€ 56,533
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
1 561 m²
€ 10,549
