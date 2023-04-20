Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Marcali jaras

Lands for sale in Marcali jaras, Hungary

30 properties total found
Plot of land in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
653 m²
€ 55,394
Plot of land in Somogyszentpal, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogyszentpal, Hungary
1 818 m²
€ 10,556
Plot of land in Marcali, Hungary
Plot of land
Marcali, Hungary
1 477 m²
€ 28,766
Plot of land in Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 17,946
Plot of land in Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 105,299
Plot of land in Somogysamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogysamson, Hungary
4 267 m²
€ 10,530
Plot of land in Marcali, Hungary
Plot of land
Marcali, Hungary
3 303 m²
€ 527,813
Plot of land in Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
5 383 m²
€ 23,488
Plot of land in Somogysamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogysamson, Hungary
2 049 m²
€ 25,863
Plot of land in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
567 m²
€ 54,000
Plot of land in Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
3 273 m²
€ 34,044
Plot of land in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
5 045 m²
€ 110,814
Plot of land in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
786 m²
€ 224,057
Plot of land in Somogysamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogysamson, Hungary
3 034 m²
€ 10,292
Plot of land in Somogyzsitfa, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogyzsitfa, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 47,477
Plot of land in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
1 bath 984 m²
€ 118,494
Plot of land in Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
2 178 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land in Somogysamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogysamson, Hungary
6 945 m²
€ 10,556
Plot of land in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
703 m²
€ 64,657
Plot of land in Somogyzsitfa, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogyzsitfa, Hungary
8 431 m²
€ 105,563
Plot of land in Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
2 559 m²
€ 31,405
Plot of land in Marcali, Hungary
Plot of land
Marcali, Hungary
1 989 m²
€ 23,752
Plot of land in Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
1 016 m²
€ 52,781
Plot of land in Marcali, Hungary
Plot of land
Marcali, Hungary
2 459 m²
€ 4,724
Plot of land in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
3 581 m²
€ 15,834
Plot of land in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
14 499 m²
€ 1,587,817
WONDERFUL WATERFRONT, MAGNIFICENT PANORAMA! On the noon coast of Balaton, direct watersid…
Plot of land in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
847 m²
€ 138,679
DISTINGUISHED CONDOMINIUM BUILDING OPPORTUNITY!!! On Balatonmáriafürdő, on frequented place,…
Plot of land in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
613 m²
€ 91,645
DISTINGUISHED CONDOMINIUM BUILDING OPPORTUNITY!!! On Balatonmáriafürdő, on frequented place,…
Plot of land in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
5 570 m²
€ 320,471
5570 nm panoramic plots selling on Balatonmáriafürdő, VK5 classification. 30 %-os constructi…
Plot of land in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
15 981 m²
€ 438,054
On Balatonmáriafürdő, 1,6 hectare free beach areas, together with a reed salesman
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir