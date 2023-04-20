Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Somogy
Marcali jaras
Lands for sale in Marcali jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
653 m²
€ 55,394
Plot of land
Somogyszentpal, Hungary
1 818 m²
€ 10,556
Plot of land
Marcali, Hungary
1 477 m²
€ 28,766
Plot of land
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 17,946
Plot of land
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 105,299
Plot of land
Somogysamson, Hungary
4 267 m²
€ 10,530
Plot of land
Marcali, Hungary
3 303 m²
€ 527,813
Plot of land
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
5 383 m²
€ 23,488
Plot of land
Somogysamson, Hungary
2 049 m²
€ 25,863
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
567 m²
€ 54,000
Plot of land
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
3 273 m²
€ 34,044
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
5 045 m²
€ 110,814
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
786 m²
€ 224,057
Plot of land
Somogysamson, Hungary
3 034 m²
€ 10,292
Plot of land
Somogyzsitfa, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 47,477
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
1 bath
984 m²
€ 118,494
Plot of land
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
2 178 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land
Somogysamson, Hungary
6 945 m²
€ 10,556
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
703 m²
€ 64,657
Plot of land
Somogyzsitfa, Hungary
8 431 m²
€ 105,563
Plot of land
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
2 559 m²
€ 31,405
Plot of land
Marcali, Hungary
1 989 m²
€ 23,752
Plot of land
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
1 016 m²
€ 52,781
Plot of land
Marcali, Hungary
2 459 m²
€ 4,724
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
3 581 m²
€ 15,834
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
14 499 m²
€ 1,587,817
WONDERFUL WATERFRONT, MAGNIFICENT PANORAMA! On the noon coast of Balaton, direct watersid…
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
847 m²
€ 138,679
DISTINGUISHED CONDOMINIUM BUILDING OPPORTUNITY!!! On Balatonmáriafürdő, on frequented place,…
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
613 m²
€ 91,645
DISTINGUISHED CONDOMINIUM BUILDING OPPORTUNITY!!! On Balatonmáriafürdő, on frequented place,…
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
5 570 m²
€ 320,471
5570 nm panoramic plots selling on Balatonmáriafürdő, VK5 classification. 30 %-os constructi…
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
15 981 m²
€ 438,054
On Balatonmáriafürdő, 1,6 hectare free beach areas, together with a reed salesman
