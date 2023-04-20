Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Lenti, Hungary

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Lenti, Hungary
Plot of land
Lenti, Hungary
1 708 m²
€ 5,014
Plot of land in Lenti, Hungary
Plot of land
Lenti, Hungary
1 062 m²
€ 3,167
Plot of land in Lenti, Hungary
Plot of land
Lenti, Hungary
1 579 m²
€ 3,695
Plot of land in Lenti, Hungary
Plot of land
Lenti, Hungary
539 m²
€ 22,432
Plot of land in Lenti, Hungary
Plot of land
Lenti, Hungary
817 m²
€ 91,817
Investors, to build desiring Keszthely curio. The castle is a selling empty building plot, t…
