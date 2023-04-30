Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Kunhegyesi jaras

Lands for sale in Kunhegyesi jaras, Hungary

Plot of land in Abadszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Abadszalok, Hungary
7 000 m²
€ 68,725
Plot of land in Tiszaroff, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaroff, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 63,683
Plot of land in Abadszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Abadszalok, Hungary
1 540 m²
€ 15,921
Plot of land in Tiszaroff, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaroff, Hungary
1 345 m²
€ 5,307
Plot of land in Abadszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Abadszalok, Hungary
70 844 m²
€ 702,105
Middle Tisza we offer these 7 hectare areas for sale in the tourism district of country, on …
Plot of land in Abadszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Abadszalok, Hungary
74 714 m²
€ 622,835
We offer these 7,4 hectare areas for sale on the coast of a Tisza lake, in the centre of Abá…
