  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Pecsi jaras
  6. Kozarmisleny

Lands for sale in Kozarmisleny, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land in Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 608 m²
€ 68,352
Plot of land in Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 513 m²
€ 5,252
Plot of land in Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 877 m²
€ 6,598
Plot of land in Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 bath 830 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land in Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 877 m²
€ 6,598
Plot of land in Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
944 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land in Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 80,694
PROJECT FOR SALE!In the newly parceled part of Kozármisleny, a plot of 1200, with the plans …
