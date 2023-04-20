Lands for sale in Koszegi jaras, Hungary

Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
1 813 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 239 m²
€ 55,394
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 419 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land
Lukacshaza, Hungary
8 704 m²
€ 84,450
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
650 m²
€ 20,849
Plot of land
Kiszsidany, Hungary
651 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
807 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
1 245 m²
€ 2,639
Plot of land
Bozsok, Hungary
642 m²
€ 2,639
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
462 m²
€ 2,639
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
931 m²
€ 2,639
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
969 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land
Gyoengyoesfalu, Hungary
5 000 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
714 m²
€ 16,890
Plot of land
Buek, Hungary
15 000 m²
€ 345,832
I DRAW INVESTORS' ATTENTION TO IT!!!!! On Bükfürdő inner-city area, already since years wor…
Plot of land
Buek, Hungary
9 479 m²
€ 414,998
On Bükfürdő, in Hungary's region at which thermal water is offer near the bath onto selling,…
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 636 m²
€ 343,526
As the 57 flat, four-storey condominia which can be started promptly based on legally bindin…
