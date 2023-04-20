Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Koszegi jaras

Lands for sale in Koszegi jaras, Hungary

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
1 813 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 239 m²
€ 55,394
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 419 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land in Lukacshaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Lukacshaza, Hungary
8 704 m²
€ 84,450
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
650 m²
€ 20,849
Plot of land in Kiszsidany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kiszsidany, Hungary
651 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
807 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
1 245 m²
€ 2,639
Plot of land in Bozsok, Hungary
Plot of land
Bozsok, Hungary
642 m²
€ 2,639
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
462 m²
€ 2,639
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
931 m²
€ 2,639
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
969 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land in Gyoengyoesfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoesfalu, Hungary
5 000 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
714 m²
€ 16,890
Plot of land in Buek, Hungary
Plot of land
Buek, Hungary
15 000 m²
€ 345,832
I DRAW INVESTORS' ATTENTION TO IT!!!!! On Bükfürdő inner-city area, already since years wor…
Plot of land in Buek, Hungary
Plot of land
Buek, Hungary
9 479 m²
€ 414,998
On Bükfürdő, in Hungary's region at which thermal water is offer near the bath onto selling,…
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 636 m²
€ 343,526
As the 57 flat, four-storey condominia which can be started promptly based on legally bindin…
