  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Komloi jaras

Lands for sale in Komloi jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Komlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Komlo, Hungary
725 m²
€ 12,404
Plot of land in Magyarszek, Hungary
Plot of land
Magyarszek, Hungary
1 235 m²
€ 12,668
Plot of land in Magyarszek, Hungary
Plot of land
Magyarszek, Hungary
7 950 m²
€ 58,000
Plot of land in Komlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Komlo, Hungary
4 000 m²
€ 39,586
Plot of land in Komlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Komlo, Hungary
160 060 m²
€ 172,916
On the outer area of hop for sale,III-as on a mine a solar cell park létesitésére excellentl…
Plot of land in Komlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Komlo, Hungary
22 163 m²
€ 205,171
On hop on Mecsekfalui úton salesman it 22163 of his nm salves inclined plot. I.ár: 88,99M Ft
