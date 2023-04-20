Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Komaromi jaras, Hungary

26 properties total found
Plot of land in Babolna, Hungary
Plot of land
Babolna, Hungary
740 m²
€ 17,919
Plot of land in Babolna, Hungary
Plot of land
Babolna, Hungary
855 m²
€ 18,975
Plot of land in Mocsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Mocsa, Hungary
1 230 m²
€ 26,259
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
1 759 m²
€ 41,961
Plot of land in Acs, Hungary
Plot of land
Acs, Hungary
556 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
2 753 m²
€ 57,796
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
1 683 m²
€ 47,477
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 615,000
Plot of land in Almasfuezito, Hungary
Plot of land
Almasfuezito, Hungary
896 m²
€ 20,585
Plot of land in Mocsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Mocsa, Hungary
3 219 m²
€ 4,750
Plot of land in Babolna, Hungary
Plot of land
Babolna, Hungary
2 049 m²
€ 44,600
Plot of land in Mocsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Mocsa, Hungary
810 m²
€ 18,447
Plot of land in Almasfuezito, Hungary
Plot of land
Almasfuezito, Hungary
1 776 m²
€ 34,281
Plot of land in Csem, Hungary
Plot of land
Csem, Hungary
802 m²
€ 29,030
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
845 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land in Nagyigmand, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagyigmand, Hungary
396 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land in Almasfuezito, Hungary
Plot of land
Almasfuezito, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 25,071
Plot of land in Acs, Hungary
Plot of land
Acs, Hungary
1 075 m²
€ 13,987
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
2 318 m²
€ 55,394
Plot of land in Babolna, Hungary
Plot of land
Babolna, Hungary
1 594 m²
€ 43,545
Plot of land in Almasfuezito, Hungary
Plot of land
Almasfuezito, Hungary
2 963 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land in Mocsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Mocsa, Hungary
875 m²
€ 18,447
Plot of land in Mocsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Mocsa, Hungary
1 750 m²
€ 31,642
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 884,377
Industrial area for sale near Komárom (31 000 m2). Three phase current is already available…
Plot of land in Acs, Hungary
Plot of land
Acs, Hungary
1 073 952 m²
€ 5,000,000
English limited company with Hungarian Kft and plots of arable land and business in Hungary …
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
5 348 m²
€ 52,517
