Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Komárom-Esztergom
Komaromi jaras
Lands for sale in Komaromi jaras, Hungary
Clear all
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Babolna, Hungary
740 m²
€ 17,919
Plot of land
Babolna, Hungary
855 m²
€ 18,975
Plot of land
Mocsa, Hungary
1 230 m²
€ 26,259
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
1 759 m²
€ 41,961
Plot of land
Acs, Hungary
556 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
2 753 m²
€ 57,796
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
1 683 m²
€ 47,477
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 615,000
Plot of land
Almasfuezito, Hungary
896 m²
€ 20,585
Plot of land
Mocsa, Hungary
3 219 m²
€ 4,750
Plot of land
Babolna, Hungary
2 049 m²
€ 44,600
Plot of land
Mocsa, Hungary
810 m²
€ 18,447
Plot of land
Almasfuezito, Hungary
1 776 m²
€ 34,281
Plot of land
Csem, Hungary
802 m²
€ 29,030
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
845 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land
Nagyigmand, Hungary
396 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land
Almasfuezito, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 25,071
Plot of land
Acs, Hungary
1 075 m²
€ 13,987
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
2 318 m²
€ 55,394
Plot of land
Babolna, Hungary
1 594 m²
€ 43,545
Plot of land
Almasfuezito, Hungary
2 963 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land
Mocsa, Hungary
875 m²
€ 18,447
Plot of land
Mocsa, Hungary
1 750 m²
€ 31,642
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 884,377
Industrial area for sale near Komárom (31 000 m2). Three phase current is already available…
Plot of land
Acs, Hungary
1 073 952 m²
€ 5,000,000
English limited company with Hungarian Kft and plots of arable land and business in Hungary …
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
5 348 m²
€ 52,517
