  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Hungary
  4. Komárom-Esztergom

Lands for sale in Komárom-Esztergom, Hungary

129 properties total found
Plot of land in Kocs, Hungary
Plot of land
Kocs, Hungary
Area 6 172 m²
€42,688
Plot of land in Szomod, Hungary
Plot of land
Szomod, Hungary
Area 906 m²
€4,603
Plot of land in Kesztoelc, Hungary
Plot of land
Kesztoelc, Hungary
Area 260 000 m²
€5,14M
Plot of land in Suetto, Hungary
Plot of land
Suetto, Hungary
Area 930 m²
€7,458
Plot of land in Dorog, Hungary
Plot of land
Dorog, Hungary
Area 6 050 m²
€17,744
Plot of land in Mocsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Mocsa, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€25,716
Plot of land in Acs, Hungary
Plot of land
Acs, Hungary
Area 642 m²
€20,315
Plot of land in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Area 2 447 m²
€18,130
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 720 m²
€38,316
Plot of land in Annavoelgy, Hungary
Plot of land
Annavoelgy, Hungary
Area 5 000 m²
€37,288
Plot of land in Pilismarot, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilismarot, Hungary
Area 777 m²
€72,004
Plot of land in Barsonyos, Hungary
Plot of land
Barsonyos, Hungary
Area 2 377 m²
€14,401
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 7 370 m²
€30,685
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 1 701 m²
€97,720
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 924 m²
€70,718
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 1 266 m²
€33,173
Plot of land in Kesztoelc, Hungary
Plot of land
Kesztoelc, Hungary
Area 972 m²
€31,974
Plot of land in Sarisap, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarisap, Hungary
Area 792 m²
€38,420
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 930 m²
€22,949
Plot of land in Kesztoelc, Hungary
Plot of land
Kesztoelc, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€85,633
Plot of land in Kesztoelc, Hungary
Plot of land
Kesztoelc, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€69,363
Plot of land in Annavoelgy, Hungary
Plot of land
Annavoelgy, Hungary
Area 2 467 m²
€51,174
Plot of land in Kesztoelc, Hungary
Plot of land
Kesztoelc, Hungary
Area 851 m²
€33,173
Plot of land in Tarjan, Hungary
Plot of land
Tarjan, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€38,678
Plot of land in Tata, Hungary
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 888 m²
€61,627
Plot of land in Tata, Hungary
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
Area 712 m²
€154,454
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 708 m²
€40,888
Plot of land in Kisber, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisber, Hungary
Area 2 158 m²
€12,867
Plot of land in Dunaalmas, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunaalmas, Hungary
Area 1 770 m²
€20,370
Plot of land in Kisber, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisber, Hungary
Area 322 m²
€12,215
