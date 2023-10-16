UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Land
Hungary
Komárom-Esztergom
Lands for sale in Komárom-Esztergom, Hungary
Clear all
129 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Kocs, Hungary
6 172 m²
€42,688
Recommend
Plot of land
Szomod, Hungary
906 m²
€4,603
Recommend
Plot of land
Kesztoelc, Hungary
260 000 m²
€5,14M
Recommend
Plot of land
Suetto, Hungary
930 m²
€7,458
Recommend
Plot of land
Dorog, Hungary
6 050 m²
€17,744
Recommend
Plot of land
Mocsa, Hungary
20 000 m²
€25,716
Recommend
Plot of land
Acs, Hungary
642 m²
€20,315
Recommend
Plot of land
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
2 447 m²
€18,130
Recommend
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
720 m²
€38,316
Recommend
Plot of land
Annavoelgy, Hungary
5 000 m²
€37,288
Recommend
Plot of land
Pilismarot, Hungary
777 m²
€72,004
Recommend
Plot of land
Barsonyos, Hungary
2 377 m²
€14,401
Recommend
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
7 370 m²
€30,685
Recommend
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
1 701 m²
€97,720
Recommend
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
924 m²
€70,718
Recommend
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
1 266 m²
€33,173
Recommend
Plot of land
Kesztoelc, Hungary
972 m²
€31,974
Recommend
Plot of land
Sarisap, Hungary
792 m²
€38,420
Recommend
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
930 m²
€22,949
Recommend
Plot of land
Kesztoelc, Hungary
30 000 m²
€85,633
Recommend
Plot of land
Kesztoelc, Hungary
20 000 m²
€69,363
Recommend
Plot of land
Annavoelgy, Hungary
2 467 m²
€51,174
Recommend
Plot of land
Kesztoelc, Hungary
851 m²
€33,173
Recommend
Plot of land
Tarjan, Hungary
1 000 m²
€38,678
Recommend
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
1
888 m²
€61,627
Recommend
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
712 m²
€154,454
Recommend
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
708 m²
€40,888
Recommend
Plot of land
Kisber, Hungary
2 158 m²
€12,867
Recommend
Plot of land
Dunaalmas, Hungary
1 770 m²
€20,370
Recommend
Plot of land
Kisber, Hungary
322 m²
€12,215
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL