Lands for sale in Komarom, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 1 759 m²
€ 42,736
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 2 753 m²
€ 59,238
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 1 683 m²
€ 48,354
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€ 615,000
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 845 m²
€ 32,459
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 2 318 m²
€ 56,777
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€ 906,450
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 5 348 m²
€ 53,487
