  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Koermendi jaras

Lands for sale in Koermendi jaras, Hungary

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Kercaszomor, Hungary
Plot of land
Kercaszomor, Hungary
4 392 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land in Kercaszomor, Hungary
Plot of land
Kercaszomor, Hungary
9 161 m²
€ 131,953
Plot of land in Kercaszomor, Hungary
Plot of land
Kercaszomor, Hungary
3 823 m²
€ 100,284
Plot of land in Kercaszomor, Hungary
Plot of land
Kercaszomor, Hungary
2 115 m²
€ 15,834
Plot of land in Kercaszomor, Hungary
Plot of land
Kercaszomor, Hungary
5 338 m²
€ 52,781
Plot of land in Halasto, Hungary
Plot of land
Halasto, Hungary
1 488 m²
€ 6,598
Plot of land in Radockoelked, Hungary
Plot of land
Radockoelked, Hungary
995 m²
€ 10,424
Plot of land in Nadasd, Hungary
Plot of land
Nadasd, Hungary
3 102 m²
€ 10,530
Plot of land in Molnaszecsod, Hungary
Plot of land
Molnaszecsod, Hungary
3 380 m²
€ 19,133
Plot of land in Nadasd, Hungary
Plot of land
Nadasd, Hungary
1 769 m²
€ 21,113
Plot of land in oriszentpeter, Hungary
Plot of land
oriszentpeter, Hungary
3 313 m²
€ 25,071
Plot of land in Halasto, Hungary
Plot of land
Halasto, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 395,860
Plot of land in Koermend, Hungary
Plot of land
Koermend, Hungary
3 030 m²
€ 23,488
Plot of land in Szarvaskend, Hungary
Plot of land
Szarvaskend, Hungary
54 503 m²
€ 336,610
