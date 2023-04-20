Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Kisvardai jaras

Lands for sale in Kisvardai jaras, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Ajak, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajak, Hungary
835 m²
€ 6,070
Plot of land in Kisvarda, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisvarda, Hungary
1 127 m²
€ 25,071
Plot of land in Pap, Hungary
Plot of land
Pap, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 2,639
Plot of land in Jeke, Hungary
Plot of land
Jeke, Hungary
2 903 m²
€ 3,932
Plot of land in Kisvarda, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisvarda, Hungary
900 m²
€ 31,405
Plot of land in Ajak, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajak, Hungary
802 m²
€ 7,389
Plot of land in Pap, Hungary
Plot of land
Pap, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 26,391
Plot of land in Pap, Hungary
Plot of land
Pap, Hungary
100 000 m²
€ 131,953
