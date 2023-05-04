Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Csongrád-Csanád
  5. Kisteleki jaras
  6. Kistelek

Lands for sale in Kistelek, Hungary

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kistelek, Hungary
Plot of land
Kistelek, Hungary
Area 1 700 000 m²
€ 1,199,146
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir