Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Gödöllő Regional Unit
Kistarcsa
Lands for sale in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
1 046 m²
€ 121,397
For English description please call
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
672 m²
€ 105,299
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
799 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
1 804 m²
€ 65,977
For English description please call
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
900 m²
€ 77,852
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
890 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 018 m²
€ 314,049
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
850 m²
€ 73,894
The classification of the plot is Lke. The plot has a buildability of 30% and a minimum gree…
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
877 m²
€ 107,938
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
1 178 m²
€ 131,689
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
6 140 m²
€ 486,116
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
962 m²
€ 142,246
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
500 m²
€ 35,627
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
1 572 m²
€ 29,030
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
816 m²
€ 92,658
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 448,641
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
8 974 m²
€ 104,243
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map