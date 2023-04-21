Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Kiskunhalasi jaras

Lands for sale in Kiskunhalasi jaras, Hungary

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Balotaszallas, Hungary
Plot of land
Balotaszallas, Hungary
100 000 m²
€ 171,539
Plot of land in Kiskunhalas, Hungary
Plot of land
Kiskunhalas, Hungary
1 855 m²
€ 170,610
INVESTORS ATTENTION!!!! In the central home zone of Kiskunhalas for sale it 1855 nm plots. I…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir