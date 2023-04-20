Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Komárom-Esztergom
  5. Kisberi jaras

Lands for sale in Kisberi jaras, Hungary

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Tarkany, Hungary
Plot of land
Tarkany, Hungary
1 604 m²
€ 10,028
Plot of land in Kisber, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisber, Hungary
968 m²
€ 29,003
Plot of land in Acsteszer, Hungary
Plot of land
Acsteszer, Hungary
2 192 m²
€ 7,653
Plot of land in Kisber, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisber, Hungary
962 m²
€ 19,793
Plot of land in Bakonybank, Hungary
Plot of land
Bakonybank, Hungary
2 633 m²
€ 22,168
Plot of land in Tarkany, Hungary
Plot of land
Tarkany, Hungary
331 m²
€ 7,917
Plot of land in Tarkany, Hungary
Plot of land
Tarkany, Hungary
421 m²
€ 14,515
