Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Keszthelyi jaras
  6. Keszthely

Lands for sale in Keszthely, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Keszthely, Hungary
Plot of land
Keszthely, Hungary
Area 4 536 m²
€ 32,459
Plot of land in Keszthely, Hungary
Plot of land
Keszthely, Hungary
Area 1 907 m²
€ 40,290
Plot of land in Keszthely, Hungary
Plot of land
Keszthely, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 900 m²
€ 59,105
Plot of land in Keszthely, Hungary
Plot of land
Keszthely, Hungary
Area 801 m²
€ 61,943
Plot of land in Keszthely, Hungary
Plot of land
Keszthely, Hungary
Area 7 273 m²
€ 208,009
Plot of land in Keszthely, Hungary
Plot of land
Keszthely, Hungary
Area 772 m²
€ 54,099
Plot of land in Keszthely, Hungary
Plot of land
Keszthely, Hungary
Area 1 974 m²
€ 250,600
Plot of land in Keszthely, Hungary
Plot of land
Keszthely, Hungary
Area 3 550 m²
€ 103,459
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir