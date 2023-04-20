Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Gödöllő Regional Unit
Kerepes
Lands for sale in Kerepes, Hungary
24 properties total found
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
904 m²
€ 73,366
For English description please call
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
2 478 m²
€ 162,302
For more information please call
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
744 m²
€ 64,657
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
792 m²
€ 87,089
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
1 574 m²
€ 102,660
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 144,885
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
963 m²
€ 73,867
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
830 m²
€ 79,172
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
710 m²
€ 83,394
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
940 m²
€ 76,533
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
1 272 m²
€ 50,142
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
1 687 m²
€ 154,385
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
756 m²
€ 78,908
For more information please call
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
715 m²
€ 78,908
For more information please call
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
756 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
755 m²
€ 78,908
For more information please call
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
755 m²
€ 78,908
For more information please call
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 211,125
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
905 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
744 m²
€ 63,074
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
4 018 m²
€ 6,571
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
1 967 m²
€ 3,932
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
3 300 m²
€ 89,296
