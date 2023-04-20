Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Bács-Kiskun
Kecskemeti jaras
Lands for sale in Kecskemet, Hungary
Clear all
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
524 m²
€ 104,243
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 531 m²
€ 15,570
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
719 m²
€ 40,378
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
719 m²
€ 40,378
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 622 m²
€ 498,783
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 279,477
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
719 m²
€ 40,114
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
767 m²
€ 68,616
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 010 m²
€ 40,879
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
819 m²
€ 34,308
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 047 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 127 m²
€ 234,877
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
7 668 m²
€ 224,320
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
9 393 m²
€ 25,071
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 400 m²
€ 20,849
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 001 m²
€ 475,032
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 400 m²
€ 34,044
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 709 m²
€ 876,169
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 836 m²
€ 19,239
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 028 m²
€ 51,462
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
432 m²
€ 158,080
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 300 m²
€ 15,834
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 489 m²
€ 43,545
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
8 756 m²
€ 115,855
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
682 m²
€ 157,816
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 995,000
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
7 795 m²
€ 27,710
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 054 m²
€ 23,752
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 054 m²
€ 25,071
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 579 m²
€ 791,719
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map