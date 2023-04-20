Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Kecskemeti jaras

Lands for sale in Kecskemet, Hungary

50 properties total found
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
524 m²
€ 104,243
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 531 m²
€ 15,570
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
719 m²
€ 40,378
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
719 m²
€ 40,378
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 622 m²
€ 498,783
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 279,477
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
719 m²
€ 40,114
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
767 m²
€ 68,616
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 010 m²
€ 40,879
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
819 m²
€ 34,308
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 047 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 127 m²
€ 234,877
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
7 668 m²
€ 224,320
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
9 393 m²
€ 25,071
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 400 m²
€ 20,849
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 001 m²
€ 475,032
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 400 m²
€ 34,044
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 709 m²
€ 876,169
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 836 m²
€ 19,239
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 028 m²
€ 51,462
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
432 m²
€ 158,080
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 300 m²
€ 15,834
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 489 m²
€ 43,545
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
8 756 m²
€ 115,855
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
682 m²
€ 157,816
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 995,000
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
7 795 m²
€ 27,710
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 054 m²
€ 23,752
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 054 m²
€ 25,071
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 579 m²
€ 791,719
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir