Lands for sale in Kaposvar, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
460 m²
€ 110,841
Plot of land in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 836 m²
€ 92,222
INVESTORS ATTENTION! Szondi is a building plot for sale in a street! The 2836 nm, inner-city…
Plot of land in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
13 897 m²
€ 345,832
INVESTORS ATTENTION! The 13.897 nm, inner-city area plots which can be divided into four par…
Plot of land in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
9 717 m²
€ 115,277
INVESTORS ATTENTION! The 9717 nm, inner-city area plots , I recommend it as investors, const…
Plot of land in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
18 000 m²
€ 276,666
On the inner-city area of Kaposvár in the industrial district onto selling offer it 5000 M2,…
