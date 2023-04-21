Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Kalocsai jaras

Lands for sale in Kalocsai jaras, Hungary

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Harta, Hungary
Plot of land
Harta, Hungary
20 726 m²
€ 112,298
Plot of land in Dunapataj, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunapataj, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 84,729
At Lake Szelid direct waterside plot salesman! From Budapest 100 km , on Dunapataj, which is…
