  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Jaszberenyi jaras
  6. Jaszbereny

Lands for sale in Jaszbereny, Hungary

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Jaszbereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
935 m²
€ 35,627
Plot of land in Jaszbereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 064 m²
€ 43,281
Plot of land in Jaszbereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
534 m²
€ 57,796
Plot of land in Jaszbereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
896 m²
€ 38,610
Plot of land in Jaszbereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 048 m²
€ 131,689
Plot of land in Jaszbereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
5 260 m²
€ 100,061
On the border of Jászberény the 32 sz. from a main road on place which can be approached eas…
Plot of land in Jaszbereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
7 593 m²
€ 148,594
Jb in Belterületi IPARI PARKBAN beside a house park of Szatmár, the city one legfrekventálta…
