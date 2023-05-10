Lands for sale in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Hungary

Hungary
59 properties total found
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 193,839
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 375 m²
€ 32,576
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
935 m²
€ 36,345
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 064 m²
€ 44,152
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
60 000 m²
€ 78,074
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 406 m²
€ 32,576
Plot of land
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
1 038 m²
€ 13,461
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
905 m²
€ 13,192
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
493 m²
€ 37,933
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
6 501 m²
€ 84,804
Plot of land
Abadszalok, Hungary
7 000 m²
€ 69,728
Plot of land
Tiszaderzs, Hungary
437 m²
€ 24,230
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
470 000 m²
€ 7,050,000
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
541 m²
€ 44,152
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 423 m²
€ 39,037
Plot of land
Karcag, Hungary
744 m²
€ 61,921
Plot of land
Tiszaroff, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 64,613
Plot of land
Kisujszallas, Hungary
661 m²
€ 10,500
Plot of land
Kisujszallas, Hungary
973 m²
€ 10,500
Plot of land
Kengyel, Hungary
610 m²
€ 5,115
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
944 m²
€ 53,817
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 172 m²
€ 34,191
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
450 m²
€ 51,152
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
450 m²
€ 51,152
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
534 m²
€ 58,959
Plot of land
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
1 080 m²
€ 8,346
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
896 m²
€ 39,387
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 100 m²
€ 45,498
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 048 m²
€ 134,341
Plot of land
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
1 912 m²
€ 4,442
