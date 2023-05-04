Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Izsak, Hungary

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Izsak, Hungary
Plot of land
Izsak, Hungary
1 907 m²
€ 6,367
Plot of land in Izsak, Hungary
Plot of land
Izsak, Hungary
2 884 m²
€ 7,933
