Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Gödöllő Regional Unit
  6. Isaszeg

Lands for sale in Isaszeg, Hungary

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Isaszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Isaszeg, Hungary
790 m²
€ 74,659
Plot of land in Isaszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Isaszeg, Hungary
800 m²
€ 34,836
Plot of land in Isaszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Isaszeg, Hungary
5 529 m²
€ 209,806
Plot of land in Isaszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Isaszeg, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 126,675
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir