Lands for sale in Heves, Hungary

60 properties total found
Plot of land in Matraszentimre, Hungary
Plot of land
Matraszentimre, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 69,671
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land in Tiszanana, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszanana, Hungary
886 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
652 m²
€ 16,362
Plot of land in Hatvan, Hungary
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
1 216 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land in Hered, Hungary
Plot of land
Hered, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 76,533
Plot of land in Tiszanana, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszanana, Hungary
807 m²
€ 22,432
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 089 m²
€ 234,877
A 6,089 m2 plot of land is for sale next to the Eger-Demjén connecting road, at the small ro…
Plot of land in Ostoros, Hungary
Plot of land
Ostoros, Hungary
882 m²
€ 105,299
882 sq.m. vacant building plot for sale at the end of Eger in Ostoros! Only available at Ott…
Plot of land in Poroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
315 m²
€ 49,614
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1 214 m²
€ 17,682
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1 214 m²
€ 17,682
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 89,728
In the part of Eger, east of Tesco, on the Birka-dűlő, a 3.86-hectare plot of land classifie…
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 001 m²
€ 68,616
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
886 m²
€ 23,145
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
864 m²
€ 23,145
Plot of land in Parad, Hungary
Plot of land
Parad, Hungary
4 917 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land in Parad, Hungary
Plot of land
Parad, Hungary
4 918 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land in Parad, Hungary
Plot of land
Parad, Hungary
5 073 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land in Parad, Hungary
Plot of land
Parad, Hungary
1 535 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land in Parad, Hungary
Plot of land
Parad, Hungary
738 m²
€ 9,237
Plot of land in Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
Plot of land
Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 23,752
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
316 m²
€ 118,758
A 316 sqm, empty, buildable inner plot is for sale in the downtown part of Maklári út in Ege…
Plot of land in Poroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
987 m²
€ 19,793
Plot of land in Hatvan, Hungary
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
330 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
781 m²
€ 57,796
Plot of land in Karacsond, Hungary
Plot of land
Karacsond, Hungary
1 078 m²
€ 13,169
Plot of land in Ecsed, Hungary
Plot of land
Ecsed, Hungary
1 100 m²
€ 10,530
Plot of land in Nagyrede, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagyrede, Hungary
1 528 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land in Parad, Hungary
Plot of land
Parad, Hungary
6 343 m²
€ 29,030
