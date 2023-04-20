Hungary
Lands for sale in Heves, Hungary
60 properties total found
Plot of land
Matraszentimre, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 69,671
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land
Tiszanana, Hungary
886 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
652 m²
€ 16,362
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
1 216 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land
Hered, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 76,533
Plot of land
Tiszanana, Hungary
807 m²
€ 22,432
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 089 m²
€ 234,877
A 6,089 m2 plot of land is for sale next to the Eger-Demjén connecting road, at the small ro…
Plot of land
Ostoros, Hungary
882 m²
€ 105,299
882 sq.m. vacant building plot for sale at the end of Eger in Ostoros! Only available at Ott…
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
315 m²
€ 49,614
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1 214 m²
€ 17,682
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1 214 m²
€ 17,682
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 89,728
In the part of Eger, east of Tesco, on the Birka-dűlő, a 3.86-hectare plot of land classifie…
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 001 m²
€ 68,616
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
886 m²
€ 23,145
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
864 m²
€ 23,145
Plot of land
Parad, Hungary
4 917 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land
Parad, Hungary
4 918 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land
Parad, Hungary
5 073 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land
Parad, Hungary
1 535 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land
Parad, Hungary
738 m²
€ 9,237
Plot of land
Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 23,752
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
316 m²
€ 118,758
A 316 sqm, empty, buildable inner plot is for sale in the downtown part of Maklári út in Ege…
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
987 m²
€ 19,793
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
330 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
781 m²
€ 57,796
Plot of land
Karacsond, Hungary
1 078 m²
€ 13,169
Plot of land
Ecsed, Hungary
1 100 m²
€ 10,530
Plot of land
Nagyrede, Hungary
1 528 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land
Parad, Hungary
6 343 m²
€ 29,030
