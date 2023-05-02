Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Hatvani jaras

Lands for sale in Hatvani jaras, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Hatvan, Hungary
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
1 216 m²
€ 17,444
Plot of land in Hered, Hungary
Plot of land
Hered, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 77,828
Plot of land in Hatvan, Hungary
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
330 m²
€ 17,444
Plot of land in Ecsed, Hungary
Plot of land
Ecsed, Hungary
1 100 m²
€ 10,708
Plot of land in Hort, Hungary
Plot of land
Hort, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 402,534
Plot of land in Ecsed, Hungary
Plot of land
Ecsed, Hungary
1 684 m²
€ 6,173
Plot of land in Hatvan, Hungary
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
878 m²
€ 183,928
In the emphasized city centre zone of Hatvan teljeskörűen prepared development project with …
Plot of land in Hatvan, Hungary
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
84 180 m²
€ 644,555
84180 m2 of industrial area is for sale on the outskirts of sixty. Due to its good accessibi…
