Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Heves
Hatvani jaras
Lands for sale in Hatvani jaras, Hungary
8 properties total found
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
1 216 m²
€ 17,444
Plot of land
Hered, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 77,828
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
330 m²
€ 17,444
Plot of land
Ecsed, Hungary
1 100 m²
€ 10,708
Plot of land
Hort, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 402,534
Plot of land
Ecsed, Hungary
1 684 m²
€ 6,173
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
878 m²
€ 183,928
In the emphasized city centre zone of Hatvan teljeskörűen prepared development project with …
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
84 180 m²
€ 644,555
84180 m2 of industrial area is for sale on the outskirts of sixty. Due to its good accessibi…
