Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Siklosi jaras
  6. Harkany

Lands for sale in Harkany, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Harkany, Hungary
Plot of land
Harkany, Hungary
300 m²
€ 8,958
Plot of land in Harkany, Hungary
Plot of land
Harkany, Hungary
300 m²
€ 8,958
Plot of land in Harkany, Hungary
Plot of land
Harkany, Hungary
1 293 m²
€ 110,220
In Harkány in Kossuth Lajos utcában, frequented, close to a bath on place, onto selling offe…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir