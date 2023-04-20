Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Hajduszoboszloi jaras
  6. Hajduszoboszlo

Lands for sale in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 716 m²
€ 84,424
Plot of land in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 175 m²
€ 91,048
Plot of land in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 308 m²
€ 84,450
Plot of land in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 899 m²
€ 210,861
Plot of land in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
738 m²
€ 42,199
Plot of land in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
967 m²
€ 32,988
Plot of land in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 379 m²
€ 6,598
Plot of land in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 bath 10 000 m²
€ 263,906
