Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Debreceni jaras
  6. Hajdusamson

Lands for sale in Hajdusamson, Hungary

31 property total found
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€ 10,549
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 845 m²
€ 34,941
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 1 303 m²
€ 40,290
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 1 325 m²
€ 40,547
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 1 003 m²
€ 40,547
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 885 m²
€ 32,189
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 812 m²
€ 35,164
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 1 004 m²
€ 20,287
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€ 21,639
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 1 451 m²
€ 32,459
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€ 14,850
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€ 14,850
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€ 107,512
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 2 200 m²
€ 40,303
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 724 m²
€ 20,159
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 1 355 m²
€ 43,008
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 1 075 m²
€ 28,222
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 802 m²
€ 22,965
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 992 m²
€ 42,467
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 1 439 m²
€ 45,713
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 2 154 m²
€ 50,312
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 812 m²
€ 13,795
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 803 m²
€ 15,959
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 875 m²
€ 21,612
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 1 024 m²
€ 28,402
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 999 m²
€ 28,402
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 1 075 m²
€ 28,402
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 5 400 m²
€ 45,424
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 500 m²
€ 12,145
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 1 111 m²
€ 16,771
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir