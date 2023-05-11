Hungary
Lands for sale in Hajdusamson, Hungary
31 property total found
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
800 m²
€ 10,549
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
845 m²
€ 34,941
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 303 m²
€ 40,290
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 325 m²
€ 40,547
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 003 m²
€ 40,547
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
885 m²
€ 32,189
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
812 m²
€ 35,164
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 004 m²
€ 20,287
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 21,639
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 451 m²
€ 32,459
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
800 m²
€ 14,850
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
800 m²
€ 14,850
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 107,512
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
2 200 m²
€ 40,303
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
724 m²
€ 20,159
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 355 m²
€ 43,008
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 075 m²
€ 28,222
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
802 m²
€ 22,965
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
992 m²
€ 42,467
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 439 m²
€ 45,713
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
2 154 m²
€ 50,312
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
812 m²
€ 13,795
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
803 m²
€ 15,959
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
875 m²
€ 21,612
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 024 m²
€ 28,402
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
999 m²
€ 28,402
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 075 m²
€ 28,402
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
5 400 m²
€ 45,424
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
500 m²
€ 12,145
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 111 m²
€ 16,771
