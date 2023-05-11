Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Area 411 m²
€ 24,074
Plot of land in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Area 420 m²
€ 45,424
Plot of land in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Area 1 300 m²
€ 20,287
