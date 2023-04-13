Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Hajdú-Bihar
Lands for sale in Hajdú-Bihar, Hungary
175 properties total found
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 325 m²
€ 40,036
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 303 m²
€ 40,036
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 306 m²
€ 40,036
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
773 m²
€ 20,299
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
500 m²
€ 68,107
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
885 m²
€ 31,783
Plot of land
Bocskaikert, Hungary
900 m²
€ 53,417
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
735 m²
€ 102,828
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
865 m²
€ 40,063
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
754 m²
€ 4,273
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
750 m²
€ 173,339
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
821 m²
€ 10,416
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
797 m²
€ 84,132
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 571 m²
€ 148,793
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 580 m²
€ 68,908
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 402 m²
€ 144,280
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
8 886 m²
€ 237,332
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
790 m²
€ 24,011
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
500 m²
€ 34,721
Plot of land
Gaborjan, Hungary
1 612 m²
€ 5,342
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
812 m²
€ 34,721
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 820 m²
€ 20,031
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 004 m²
€ 20,031
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 21,367
Plot of land
Bocskaikert, Hungary
680 m²
€ 14,690
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
480 m²
€ 159,984
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
634 m²
€ 227,023
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
640 m²
€ 213,401
Plot of land
Balmazujvaros, Hungary
950 m²
€ 96,151
Plot of land
Balmazujvaros, Hungary
1 900 m²
€ 197,643
